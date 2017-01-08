Wenger On Handing Giroud Captain Armband: He Has Shown Leadership Qualities

Arsene Wenger decided to make Olivier Giroud captain in the match against Preston North End and he says it is a reward for his patience.

The France international continued his good form, as he scored in a fourth consecutive match, scoring the winner in the FA clash.

The forward has struggled for game time so far this season, starting in just three league games.

Wenger explained his surprise decision to name Giroud as his captain, saying the 30-year-old had led from the front despite his lack of game time.

“I named him captain, I like to rotate the captaincy,” he said.

“He went through a period where he was of course in discomfort because he didn’t play and during this period that was quite long.

“He kept his focus and worked, I think he has shown leadership qualities so I made him captain today.”

Ramsey equalised in the second half, before Giroud scored the winner in the 89th minute after being set up by Lucas Perez.

“He scored recently many goals. In the squad, everybody contributes. It’s not about 11 and he is at the moment in good form,” Wenger said of Giroud.

“So for one month he scores goal after goal.”

