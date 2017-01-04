Wenger: Ozil Has Been Absent For A Week

Arsene Wenger has bemoaned the absence of Mesut Ozil, who has been out of action due to illness.

The Germany international has not played since boxing day and was not in the match that saw Arsenal stage a late comeback to draw Bournemouth 3-3 on Tuesday.

Ozil was criticised for his performance against Everton and Manchester City, with Arsenal losing both matches.

“I haven’t seen [Ozil] for a week,” Wenger told Sky Sports before the game.

“It was an easy decision [to not include him]. He is still in bed.

“He’s not available and I don’t think he will be available for the next game as he hasn’t done anything for a week.”

Ozil is not expected to feature in the 18-man squad taking on Preston North End in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

Arsenal return to league action on January 14 with a trip to Swansea City.

