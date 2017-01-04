We’re commited to Nigeria’s economy, says Dana

Dana Group has reaffirmed its commitment to continue to support Nigeria’s economy with quality products and services.

Its Group Deputy Managing Director, Mr Gautam Hathiramani, who spoke during the 2016 Most Valuable Brands Recognition Award, said: “We are committed to providing proudly Nigerian products and services that can also serve as launch-pad for the economy.

“Our investments in automobile, aviation, pharmaceutical, steel, plastics, water, chemical, banking, and real estate, are strategic, and we will continue to explore locally made materials to reduce importation and create jobs to ensure that our people continue to benefit directly from our intervention in these areas.”

He said for the Group to have emerged one of Nigeria’s Top 50 brands for the third consecutive time is a clear indication that it is living up to its top priority, which is to be the number one, in terms of quality and customer satisfaction in all the markets we serve.

Hathiramani thanked the workers of Dana Group for their loyalty, commitment and dedication.

Also speaking at the presentation, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Top 50 Brands, Mr Taiwo Oluboyede, said the model that was used in arriving at the result included consumer’s familiarity with the brand, quality element a brand passes, market/category leadership, innovation, spread, corporate social responsibility initiatives and several other factors.

“We started with the top on the mind survey where we engaged members of the public. They were made to list out brands they are familiar with. This also tests people’s knowledge of brands and affinity.

“We particularly focused on the corporate class from manager’s level and above. Respondents listed brands that they can easily recall or they are familiar with. It was observed that people easily recall brands they recently relate with or they see often,” he added.

The post We’re commited to Nigeria’s economy, says Dana appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

