We’re excited over Osinbajo’s visit to N-Delta —Delta govt, NDPC

By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Dapo Akinrefon

ABUJA—Delta State State Government and Niger Delta Peoples’ Congress, NDPC, weekend said the Niger Delta region was excited with the visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the zone last week, saying it was a sign of better things to come.

Delta State Government, through the State Waterways and Land Security Committee, and NDPC appealed to people from the region to maintain the peace and avoid any form of pipeline vandalism, insisting that government could only address the development needs of the people in an atmosphere of peace.

It will be recalled that Vice President Osinbajo kick started peace talks with stakeholders in the Niger Delta by visiting Gbaramatu in Delta State last week Monday.

The Vice President is also scheduled to visit Rivers and Bayelsa states at a later date to finalise the peace talks.

Speaking, Chairman of Delta State Waterways and Land Security Committee, Chief Boro Opudu, while commending the visit of Prof. Osinbajo, called for quick take-off of the Maritime University at Okerenkoko.

In a statement, Chief Opudu said: “The recent visit of the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to the Niger Delta, which was a fact-finding mission, is a commendable development because the visit has clearly shown that the existing structures and facilities at Kurutie (the temporary site of the Maritime University) are enough for the university to take off. This confidence-building and fact-finding mission heralds readiness of the Federal Government to engage the Niger Delta positively on development matters, particularly when this is translated to reality in no distant time, as the Niger Delta needs less talk and more visible action of real development. With the positive feelers of pragmatic development of the Niger Delta heralded by the Vice-President, I hereby appeal and call on all Niger Deltans to maintain the peace and avoid any form of pipeline vandalism as government can only address the development needs of the people in an atmosphere of peace.”

On his part, convener of NDPC, Chief Mike Loyibo, said the visit had raised hopes that the demands of the people tabled to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, on November 1, 2016 and NPDC on November 15, 2016 would be met by the government.

Speaking weekend in Abuja, Loyibo said: “For us as leaders that are the true representatives of the people, there is no better time than now. The visit of the Presidency to the heart of the problem, that is the core Niger Delta area, is the best thing to be able to assess first hand. It was a fact-finding visit. What are the problems? How do we get out of them? For us as leaders, it shows that the Presidency is actually committed and genuinely concerned in addressing in a very holistic manner, the age-long neglect of the Niger Delta.

“When the Vice President went there, he said, Niger Delta is a special zone and it needs to be treated that way and that is why he announced that by September, academic activities at the Maritime University will kick off and that is one of the best news we have been expecting as a people.”

