We’re not responsible for power outages in Ibadan – IBEDC

Jan 19, 2017

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Thursday said it was not responsible for the poor electricity supply to customers within its catchment area. Mrs Angela Olanrewaju, Head, IBEDC Media Communications, said in a statement in Lagos that it only distributed the quantum of energy allocated to it by the Transmission Company of […]

