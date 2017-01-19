We’re not responsible for power outages in Ibadan – IBEDC
The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Thursday said it was not responsible for the poor electricity supply to customers within its catchment area. Mrs Angela Olanrewaju, Head, IBEDC Media Communications, said in a statement in Lagos that it only distributed the quantum of energy allocated to it by the Transmission Company of […]
We’re not responsible for power outages in Ibadan – IBEDC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG