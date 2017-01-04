We’re planning to overhaul 50 bridges across the nation – Fashola
MINISTER of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has said the federal government is planning to overhaul 50 bridges across the nation. Fashola said this on Tuesday while inspecting the rehabilitation of Lagos Ring Road Bridge Abutment and Approach to the Third Mainland Bridge project in Lagos. He told reporters that some columns and beams […]
