Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’re planning to overhaul 50 bridges across the nation – Fashola

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

MINISTER of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has said the federal government is planning to overhaul 50 bridges across the nation. Fashola said this on Tuesday while inspecting the rehabilitation of Lagos Ring Road Bridge Abutment and Approach to the Third Mainland Bridge project in Lagos. He told reporters that some columns and beams […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post We’re planning to overhaul 50 bridges across the nation – Fashola appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.