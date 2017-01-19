We’re Really Digging The Line-Up For This Sunday’s FREE De Waal Park Concert

By now we can safely assume you have added Ard Matthew’s new single to your playlist – all it needs is a few listens to get anyone hooked.

After we gave you access to it last week the single, called ‘Wonder Years’, has been played here in the office at least twice a day.

[If you have no idea what I am talking about, you can listen to it HERE.]

But get this – this weekend you can listen to ‘Wonder Years’ live and for free thanks to RSAWEB and their ‘Free Concerts in the Park’.

Playing alongside indie-pop sensation Al Bairre and iconic blues-rock musician Albert Frost, the concert will kick off at around 3PM on Sunday in De Waal Park.

Pretty sick line-up, huh? Here’s what RSAWEB has to say on the matter:

Currently rolling out fast Fibre Internet for homes across South Africa, RSAWEB is all about ‘Connecting Tomorrow’, which is why teaming up with Concerts in the Park is the perfect partnership. RSAWEB’s Operations Director, Allan Boyle says; “We believe that Concerts in the Park is a great example of a community coming together to interact and connect outdoors and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to give back to the area.”

RSAWEB will also be at the park to answer all your questions about connectivity, as well as run some fun competitions and playful giveaways for the little ones.

Here is the full line-up of FREE Concerts in the Park (De Waal Park) for the summer of 2017:

22 January 2017 – Ard Matthews (Just Jinger), Al Bairre and Albert Frost

19 February 2017 – Jimmy Nevis, The Rockets and Saudiq Khan

5 March 2017 – Hot Water, Mark Haze and Mae Sithole Band

19 March 2017 – Freshlyground, The Rudimentals and Nick Turner Band

Not too shabby, huh? Read HERE for more information.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

