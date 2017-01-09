We’re Yet to Begin Sales of 2016 UTME Forms, JAMB Board Warns Candidates

Jamb Warns general public and prospective candidates not to fall prey to the activities of fraudsters. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has not started the sale of its 2017 admission application documents, warning prospective candidates against falling victims of con-men. Dr Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB’s Head of Media and Publicity, told …

The post We’re Yet to Begin Sales of 2016 UTME Forms, JAMB Board Warns Candidates appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

