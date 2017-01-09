Pages Navigation Menu

We’re Yet to Begin Sales of 2016 UTME Forms, JAMB Board Warns Candidates

Jamb Warns general public and prospective candidates not to fall prey to the activities of fraudsters. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has not started the sale of its 2017 admission application documents, warning prospective candidates against falling victims of con-men. Dr Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB’s Head of Media and Publicity, told …

