We’re yet to begin sales of 2016 UTME forms, JAMB warns candidates – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 9, 2017


Vanguard

We're yet to begin sales of 2016 UTME forms, JAMB warns candidates
Vanguard
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned prospective candidates against purchasing application documents from con artists. The examination body says it is yet to begin the sales of the 2016 UTME form, the News Agency of Nigeria …
