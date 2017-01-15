West African leaders set ultimatum for Gambian crisis
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that leaders meeting at a Franco-African summit in the Malian capital Bamako on Saturday set Jan. 19 as a deadline to solve the Gambian political crisis, Radio France Internationale quoted Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe as saying. January 19 is the date when president-elect Adama Barrow has vowed to take power, despite outgoing President Yahya Jammeh not accepting his defeat in the December 1 election.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
