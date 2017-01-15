West African Leaders to Solve Gambia’s Political Crisis by January 19

Leaders meeting at a Franco-African summit in the Malian capital Bamako on Saturday set January 19 as a deadline to solve the Gambian political crisis, Radio France Internationale quoted Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbe as saying. January 19 is the date when president-elect, Adama Barrow has vowed to take power, despite outgoing President, Yahya Jammeh, not accepting his […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

