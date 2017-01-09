Pages Navigation Menu

African leaders up pressure as Jammeh faces isolation – Yahoo News

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Africa


African leaders up pressure as Jammeh faces isolation
Banjul (Gambia) (AFP) – West African leaders announced Monday they would return to The Gambia to try and persuade President Yahya Jammeh to step down, but said the use of force remains an option. The mandate for Jammeh's five-year term expires on …
Nigeria leader to head delegation to resolve Gambia crisisDaily Mail
West African leaders urge Gambia President Jammeh to step downDeutsche Welle
Nigeria leader heads delegation to Gambia in election crisisCorvallis Gazette Times
Front Page Africa –Voice of America –Premium Times –AllAfrica.com
all 61 news articles »

