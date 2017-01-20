West Brom Complete Signing Of Livermore

Hull City’s Jake Livermore has signed for West Brom, for a fee believed to be worth £10 million.

The 27-year-old signed a four-and-a-half year deal at The Hawthorns and is Tony Pulis first signing of the window.

“In Jake we have brought in a very, very good player,” Pulis told the club’s official website.

“I watched him a lot when he was at Tottenham and thought he would go on to establish himself as a top-six player.

“Maybe he has just drifted away a little from that – although having said that two promotions and a cup final with Hull should not be forgotten. But I believe this lad is a very, very good player and I’m delighted we’ve got him.

“He is a fantastic character and as a player is good enough on the ball but also possesses fantastic energy. He’s a good age at 27 and I believe his next three or four years will be his best.”

