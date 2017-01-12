West Brom Plan To Swap Saido Berahino For Christian Benteke

West Brom are reportedly lining up a £30m swap deal to get Christian Benteke out of Crystal Palace.

West Brom are hoping to negotiate a deal which would see want-away striker Saido Berahino go to Crystal Palace along with a big cheque.

Christian Benteke is surplus to requirements at Palace because new boss Sam Allardyce is desperately trying to raise transfer funds for a relegation fight according to reports

They are set to trigger a cut-price £14m cash auction for their rebel striker with Stoke City at the head of the queue.

Meanwhile, West Brom midfielder Craig Gardner has joined former club Birmingham on loan until the end of the season.

Gardner played for the Blues in 2010/11 and helped them to win the League Cup.

