West Brom Yet To Make Another Bid For Morgan Schneiderlin After £18 Million Bid Was Rejected

West Brom are yet to make a second bid for Man Utd midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

United turned down West Brom’s original £18m offer for the Frenchman and further reports on Monday hinted that a second improved offer had been placed by the Midlands club.

Schneiderlin has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford this season and remains a key target for Baggies boss Tony Pulis, who is keen to bring in central midfield reinforcements.

Morgan Schneiderlin made 29 Premier League appearances for Louis van Gaal last season, after the Dutchman spent £25m to bring him to the club, but Jose Mourinho has only played him in the Premier League three times and United’s manager said last month he was available for the right price.

“My answer is simple: if he’s playing regular with me I have the right to say ‘no way’. If he’s not playing regular I have no right to say to a player ‘you are going nowhere’,” Mourinho said.

“My answer was if the offer is right, and our board thinks that the offer is a good offer in relation to the quality of a very good player like Morgan, I would not stop him going.”

The post West Brom Yet To Make Another Bid For Morgan Schneiderlin After £18 Million Bid Was Rejected appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

