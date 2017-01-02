Keeping David de Gea was Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s best decision – Manchester Evening News
Manchester Evening News
Keeping David de Gea was Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's best decision
Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea might not make it four in a row but he reminded fans of his importance in the fixture vs West Ham. Share; Comments. Samuel Luckhurst. BySamuel Luckhurst. 12:00, 3 JAN 2017; Updated 01:41, 3 JAN 2017. SportOpinion.
