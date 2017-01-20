West Ham Announce Signing Of Southampton Captain Jose Fonte For £8million

West Ham have confirmed the signing of defender Jose Fonte from Southampton.

The 33-year-old has joined on a two-and-a-half-year contract for a fee of £8m.

Jose Fonte had voiced his dissatisfaction with Southampton and put in an official transfer request with the club.

After sealing his move to the Hammers, Fonte outlined his ambition to achieve big things in the capital.

"This is great news, he will be a great acquisition.." Chairman @davidgold is thrilled with our new signing ➡️ https://t.co/oroXCpfglS pic.twitter.com/qjDCBhKbCq — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 20, 2017

‘I signed for West Ham because they are a great club and a very big club. They have a lot of fans and I have known for a number of years how passionate they are,’ The defender told whufc.com.

‘The manager was also a very big influence. I thought that he really wanted me and that he sold me the project and the ambition of the Club.

‘I also have part of my family living in London and they are big West Ham fans. It just made sense for me at this stage to join West Ham. It is a new challenge and a new beginning and I am looking forward to it.

‘With the way that West Ham is going we can only look to be challenging in the top eight.

“I told the manager in conversations that we want to win and we want to win trophies. The ambition is big and we need to aim high.

“West Ham are a massive club and it is an exciting challenge and it should be for everyone. We all need to get together and start working,’ Fonte added.

