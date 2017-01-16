West Ham Captain Mark Noble Admits He’s Angry And Disappointed With Dimitri Payet

West Ham captain Mark Noble says he is “angry and disappointed” with Dimitri Payet and revealed he has not spoken to the unsettled star in weeks.

When asked about Payet, Noble said: “I am angry and disappointed, because I have always said that he is one of the best players I have ever played with. I had – and I say had because I haven’t really spoken to him for the last two or three weeks – a great relationship with him, but I don’t know his reasons.

“I am not going to comment on why he wanted to leave but I do know that if someone doesn’t want to play for the team then they are better off not even playing.”

Payet, 29, joined West Ham from Marseille for £10.75million in 2015.

He wants to return to his old club, who hope to hold transfer talks with West Ham this

