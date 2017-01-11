West Ham Flop Jonathan Calleri Wanted By Sampdoria, Fiorentina and Las Palmas

West Ham forward Jonathan Calleri is wanted by Fiorentina,Sampdoria and Las Palmas, according to the Guardian.

The 23-year-old joined the Hammers on a season-long loan from Uruguayan side Deportivo Maldonado in the summer, but has failed to settle in the Premier League.

However, despite topping the 2015 Copa Libertadores scoring charts with the Brazilian side São Paulo, Calleri has played just 129 minutes in the Premier League having made six substitute appearances and has not even been selected as a substitute since the end of October.

According to a source close to Jonathan Calleri , Serie A clubs Fiorentina and Sampdoria have made enquiries about taking him on loan until the end of the season with a view to a £4m permanent transfer, with the La Liga sides CD Leganés and Las Palmas also interested.

Bilic is keen to bolster is forward line this month, with the club keen on Brentford’s Scott Hogan, Jermain Defoe and Moussa Dembele.

