West Ham give up on Defoe chase

West Ham have given up on signing Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

The Hammers had a £6m bid rejected for their former player last week and were considering a follow-up offer.

They asked Sunderland to name their price but the Wearside club have told them Defoe is not for sale in the current transfer window.

Defoe has scored 11 of Sunderland’s 19 Premier League goals this season as they battle, along with West Ham, against relegation to the Championship.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is keen to add a striker to his squad in January with midfielder Michail Antonio their leading Premier League scorer by some distance on eight goals.

Speaking at his media conference on Friday afternoon, Sunderland boss David Moyes said he would not be selling Defoe to any club.

“West Ham have made an offer and we rejected it. We’ve said he’s not for sale and we won’t be selling him,” he said.

