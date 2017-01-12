West Ham Insist They Will Not Sell Dmitri Payet

West Ham have insisted that 29-year-old playmaker, Dmitri Payet will not be sold whatever the price after the Frenchman demanded a move away from the club. Payet, who signed a five-year contract with the Hammers in 2016 will not be out be of contract until 2021. Despite his seeming reluctance to continue to play for …

The post West Ham Insist They Will Not Sell Dmitri Payet appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

