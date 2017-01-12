West Ham Insist They Will Not Sell Dmitri Payet
West Ham have insisted that 29-year-old playmaker, Dmitri Payet will not be sold whatever the price after the Frenchman demanded a move away from the club. Payet, who signed a five-year contract with the Hammers in 2016 will not be out be of contract until 2021. Despite his seeming reluctance to continue to play for …
