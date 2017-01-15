West Ham misfit Zaza joins Valencia on loan

Italian international Simone Zaza has bolstered La Liga strugglers Valencia’s attacking options as the Spanish club confirmed he had joined on loan from Juventus until the end of the season on Sunday.

“Valencia have completed the signing of Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus until the end of the season,” Valencia said in a statement.

“The player passed a medical with the club and signed his contract on Sunday. The agreement will see him become a Valencia CF player until the conclusion of the 2016/17 campaign, with an option to buy.”

Zaza has only recently returned to the Italian champions after a miserable spell on loan with West Ham United as he failed to score in 11 games earlier this season with the Premier League side.

The 25-year-old’s arrival capped a fine Sunday for Los Che after they registered a first La Liga win in nine games to move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 victory over Espanyol.

