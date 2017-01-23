West Ham Rejects Marseille’s Third Bid Of £22.5m For Dimitri Payet

West Ham have rejected a third bid from Marseille for Dimitri Payet, according to Sky sports.

Here’s how the report states the situation

Sources close to Marseille president have told us they have made another, what they believe to be, significant offer for Payet, this time in pounds Sterling.

The offer has again been turned down by West Ham as they find the offer unacceptable.

As far as Marseille are concerned, they want it to be known that they have now ended their interest in Payet and will pursue other targets.

Payet has made it clear he wants to return to Marseille for family reasonsand continues to train with the Hammers’ U23 squad.

