West Ham Reportedly Want Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic To Replace Dimitri Payet

West Ham have signalled their interest in Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic to potentially fill the void left by Dimitri Payet, according to Calciomercato.com.

The Hammers are getting used to the idea of losing want-away Payet, who is demanding a transfer to Olympique Marseille.

Perisic has plenty of admirers from the Premier League with Arsenal linked to the player last summer.

Perisic, 27, has hit 16 goals in 59 games for Inter Milan, and really hit the headlines over the summer having produced some exceptional performances for Croatia at Euro 2016.

The winger is no stranger to West Ham boss Bilic, as he gave Perisic his international debut with Croatia in 2011, and it seems that a London Stadium reunion is now wanted by the Hammers manager.

Inter Milan are expected to put up a resistance given that Perisic is one of their better players, and it’s unclear whether the Croatian would be interested in leaving Serie A to link up with Bilic again in the Premier League.

The post West Ham Reportedly Want Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic To Replace Dimitri Payet appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

