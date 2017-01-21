West Ham sign Fonte for £8m

West Ham have announced the signing of Southampton captain Jose Fonte on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The Hammers sealed the deal for the Portuguese European Cup winner after having an £8million bid accepted by the south coast club, while back in Southampton Fonte’s defensive partner Virgil van Dijk took to Twitter to say he was ‘gutted’ to see his team-mate leave.

Van Dijk tweeted a heartfelt thanks to the Portuguese ace for helping him while at Southampton, after the pair struck up a telepathic defensive understanding out on the pitch.

Fonte was the final remaining piece of the Southampton squad who obtained promotion back to the top flight of English football back in 2012.

In recent weeks the 33-year-old had voiced his dissatisfaction with the Saints and put in an official transfer request with the club.

‘I signed for West Ham because they are a great club and a very big club. They have a lot of fans and I have known for a number of years how passionate they are,’ The defender told whufc.com.

‘The manager was also a very big influence. I thought that he really wanted me and that he sold me the project and the ambition of the club.

‘I also have part of my family living in London and they are big West Ham fans. It just made sense for me at this stage to join West Ham. It is a new challenge and a new beginning and I am looking forward to it.

‘With the way that West Ham is going we can only look to be challenging in the top eight.

‘I told the manager in conversations that we want to win and we want to win trophies. The ambition is big and we need to aim high.

‘West Ham are a massive club and it is an exciting challenge and it should be for everyone. We all need to get together and start working,’ Fonte added.

