West Ham Sign Jose Fonte

English football club West Ham have completed the signing of Jose Fonte from Southampton for a fee of £8m, bringing the Portuguese international to East London. The Hammers will hope their new man will help them to fend off the threat of relegation. The Hammers have endured a difficult spell recently, with the major blow coming with …

