Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

West Ham Sign Jose Fonte

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

English football club West Ham have completed the signing of Jose Fonte from Southampton for a fee of £8m, bringing the Portuguese international to East London. The Hammers will hope their new man will help them to fend off the threat of relegation. The Hammers have endured a difficult spell recently, with the major blow coming with …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post West Ham Sign Jose Fonte appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.