West Ham Tell Dimitri Payet He Won’t Be Sold For Cheap

West Ham have told Dimitri Payet they will not sell him on the cheap, privately doubting Marseille’s ability to meet their £30m asking price.

That’s according to The Guardian, who report the Hammers are willing to keep Dimitri Payet at the club through to the end of the season if necessary.

Marseille’s second offer of £20m was turned down earlier this week

Despite Payet’s is determined to return to the south of France as soon as possible, West Ham are insistent there is no financial pressure on them to sell a player whose deal runs out in 2021 and they are willing to bide their time until receiving a suitable fee from Marseille,

There is sympathy, however, with the personal reasons behind Payet’s stance. His family is homesick and his wife has returned to Marseille. Yet his behaviour has angered West Ham and while it is unlikely he will play for them again, that will only happen if he apologises to the board and supporters.

The post West Ham Tell Dimitri Payet He Won’t Be Sold For Cheap appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

