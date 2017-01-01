West Ham To Make £4 Million Bid For Xhaka In January

According to reports in the Daily Mirror, West Ham are about to make a January assault on Xhaka.

Arsenal fans need not worry however, as the player in question is not the Gunners’ midfielder Granit, but his brother Taulant, a versatile 25-year-old who currently plays for Swiss giants Basel.

Spanish club Valencia are also watching developments on the 25 year old who can also play in defence.

West Ham are backing Slaven Bilic in the transfer window and Xhaka would cost around £4m.

His brother has been a regular for Arsenal this season, scoring three goals and receiving one red card.

The post West Ham To Make £4 Million Bid For Xhaka In January appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

