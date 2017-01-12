West Ham To Resist Any Chelsea Offer For Michail Antonio

West Ham are reportedly determined to hang on to on-form star Michail Antonio amid rumours Antonio Conte is a massive fan of the winger, according to the London Evening Standard.

Chelsea have so far resisted the temptation to delve into the winter transfer window- instead The Blues have brought back Nathan Ake to the club from his Bournemouth loan.

Antonio’s PL season 19 – Games

8 – Goals

17 – Chances creates

13 – Games at RM

4 – CF

1 – RB

Conte could still make an approach for West Ham ace Michail Antonio, though, who has starred in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Hammers by scoring eight times in the Premier League.

However, West Ham are unwilling to entertain any offers for their key performer no matter how much London rivals Chelsea eventually offer.

Antonio’s versatility has caught Conte’s eye with the 26-year-old playing at right-back, centre-forward and on the right side of midfield so far this campaign.

