West Ham Turn Down £20m Bid For Dmitri Payet

West Ham have turned down a second bid from French club for their attacking midfielder, Dmitri Payet. Payet, who only signed a five-year contract with the club in February 2016 missed training last week in an attempt to force a move away from the club. However, Slaven Bilic and West Ham’s hierarchy have insisted that …

The post West Ham Turn Down £20m Bid For Dmitri Payet appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

