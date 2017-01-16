West Ham Turn Down £20m Bid For Dmitri Payet
West Ham have turned down a second bid from French club for their attacking midfielder, Dmitri Payet. Payet, who only signed a five-year contract with the club in February 2016 missed training last week in an attempt to force a move away from the club. However, Slaven Bilic and West Ham’s hierarchy have insisted that …
The post West Ham Turn Down £20m Bid For Dmitri Payet appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG