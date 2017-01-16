Pages Navigation Menu

West Ham Turn Down £20m Bid For Dmitri Payet

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Sports

West Ham have turned down a second bid from French club for their attacking midfielder, Dmitri Payet. Payet, who only signed a five-year contract with the club in February 2016 missed training last week in an attempt to force a move away from the club. However, Slaven Bilic and West Ham’s hierarchy have insisted that …

