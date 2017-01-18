Western Sahara’s Polisario to test EU court ruling on oil shipment

Western Sahara’s Polisario Independence Movement said it would ask European Union (EU) and French authorities to seize the cargo of a ship it accused of illegally transporting marine oil from the Moroccan-controlled part of the disputed territory. The case could break new legal ground in the long-running conflict over the desert region, where Polisario has…

The post Western Sahara’s Polisario to test EU court ruling on oil shipment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

