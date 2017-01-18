Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Western Sahara’s Polisario to test EU court ruling on oil shipment

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Western Sahara’s Polisario Independence Movement said it would ask European Union (EU) and French authorities to seize the cargo of a ship it accused of illegally transporting marine oil from the Moroccan-controlled part of the disputed territory. The case could break new legal ground in the long-running conflict over the desert region, where Polisario has…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Western Sahara’s Polisario to test EU court ruling on oil shipment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.