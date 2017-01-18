Western Sahara’s Polisario to test EU court ruling on oil shipment
Western Sahara’s Polisario Independence Movement said it would ask European Union (EU) and French authorities to seize the cargo of a ship it accused of illegally transporting marine oil from the Moroccan-controlled part of the disputed territory. The case could break new legal ground in the long-running conflict over the desert region, where Polisario has…
The post Western Sahara’s Polisario to test EU court ruling on oil shipment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG