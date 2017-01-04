We’ve dismantled PDP’s rigging machine -Onu – Nigeria Today
|
We've dismantled PDP's rigging machine -Onu
Nigeria Today
MINISTER for Science and Technology and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, yesterday, disclosed that his party has dismantled all rigging machinery of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the country.
