We’ve sent special forces to Southern Kaduna – Buratai

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

The Nigerian Army says it has sent some of its troops to Southern Kaduna, as well as parts of Plateau and Kano states, to restore peace and order. The Military exercise is tagged “Operation Harbin Kunama 2”. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, revealed this while speaking to State House correspondents, after a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

