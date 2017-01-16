‘Wey My Money?’: Man whose wife ran away after 2 weeks wants repayment

A young man whose newly wedded wife ran away after two weeks of marriage has called on her family to refund the money he spent of their marriage.

Isaiah Otong, the young man who took to his Facebook wall to lament the treachery of his newly wedded wife who ran away barely two weeks after their marriage , is now calling on the woman’s family to return the money he spent.

The Obot Akara Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State indigene had, in December, 2016, narrated how he spent N950, 000 on his traditional marriage to a 47-year-old woman, Idongesit John Udoma, only for her to dump him 15 days later for another man, with the connivance of her family.

Otong had sent a warning to men to beware of Udoma and her family who were using her to extort money from men in the name of marriage.

Early this year, Otong had also posted on his intending marriage to another woman which is supposed to take place in Oron Local Government Area of the state, but now, he is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to get his money back from the Udoma’s family.

Read the breakdown of what Otong claimed he spent on the marriage to Udoma:

"I am doing all this because I don’t want anyone to fall into this old lady’s love charm again or fall into Cletus Udoma 419 business again.

Run away from Idongest John Udoma, from Ikot Anyiefon family in Ikot Okim village in Obot Akara Local Government Area. I want to show you guys the marriage list here; read it carefully and know why I cannot let this money go.

ITEMS FOR THE FATHER:

1. Ten yards of lace. 2. Six white pieces of singlet. 3. Six pieces of white pants. 4. One hat and one piece of English wax.

5. A pair of shoe and sock. 6. Walking stick. 7. Wrist watch and towel. 8. One bottle of three in one Remy Martins. 9. Two cartons of Eva wine.

10. Two cartons of fruit juice. 11. Twenty-five crates of minerals. 12. Ten crates of Guinness Stout. 13. Twenty cartons of Star beer. 14. Twenty cartons of Gulder beer. 15. Two cartons of Don Simon wine.

16. Two cartons of 5 alive. 17. Ten jars of palm wine. 18. Two big goats. 19. Six hens. 20. Money for food items (N300,000). 21. Live band (N150, 000). 22. Dowry for the father (N500, 000). 23. Five liters of local gin (Kai-Kai). That is only for the father, Cletus Udoma.

ITEMS FOR THE MOTHER:

1. A piece of wrapper, blouse. 2. A pair of shoes. 3. Wrist watch, head tie, handbag, and umbrella. 4. Ofong ndom with stock fish. 5. Four bags of salt. 6. Two big basins each containing crayfish, pepper, 1 tin of palm oil.

7. One big bottle of Yogi wine. 8. Five cartons of Guinness malt. 9. Five crates of mineral. 10. One standing box. 11. Five tubers of yam and one stock fish. 12. Two jars of palm wine. 13. Dowry for the mother (N100, 000).

THE FAMILY:

1. One big bottle of Yogi wine. 2. Three bottles of Eva wine. 3. Three cartons of Star beer. 4. Three cartons of Gulder beer. 5. Five crates of mineral. 6. Kola nut 7. One head of tobacco, grinding snuff and limestone. 8. Family dowry (N20, 000).

THE WOMEN:

1. One bottle of Eva wine. 2. One crate of mineral. 3. One bag of salt. 4. Money for the women, (N5, 000).

THE YOUTHS:

1. One carton of Star beer. 2. One crate of mineral. 3. One bottle of Seaman Schnapps. 4. One FIFA approved football with a pump. 5. One roll of Benson cigarette. 6. Fee (N3,000).

Call Cletus Udoma on this phone number, 08038153154. If this is not true or was not paid by me. The marriage took place on 13 October 2016 and the lady ran away on 28 October 2016. How do you call this kind of marriage if not 419 business?

If you are in my shoes, tell me what next you can do? I am running out of patience. Who will judge us, God or Satan?"

Most of Otong’s friends on Facebook have confirmed that he actually paid everything demanded by Udoma’s family and have urged him to follow every step legally to retrieve his money.

