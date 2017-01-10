WhaleTales Part Two: Another Lawsuit, Criminal Charges And First-Hand Accounts

Yesterday we wrote a piece about the defamation suit the South African Butler Academy has filed against infamous Cape Town blogger Chris Von Ulmenstein, someone we’re very familiar with here at 2OV headquarters.

You can read all about that HERE – spicy indeed.

You can tell this one really resonated with our readers, because in under 24 hours it has become one of our top 10 most read stories from the past 12 months.

At the end of that story we threw in a little line asking for readers to email in their own experiences in dealing with Von Ulmenstein, and we have since been overwhelmed by your response.

No, really, the emails just keep on coming. We always promise confidentiality, so in the excerpts from emails below the names of people and businesses have been omitted and replaced with XXXX.

We don’t want you guys getting sued, after all.

We’ll start with a personal favourite – we call it the “Fork Attack Incident”:

Had a massive run in with this woman last year at XXXX in XXXX. She plonked herself down next to my wife and I, and began eating a massive bowl of ice cream and toppings on her own. Next thing the waitress knocked over some cutlery, which made a noise. Chris proceeded to lambaste the living daylights out of the poor waitress, telling her that she is stupid and that surely as a waitress she should be able to handle her cutlery and not drop it like an idiot on so on and so on… My wife, who works in HR and is quite passionate about people in the workplace, told Chris to leave the poor girl alone and that she was just doing her job and it was a mistake etc. Chris then proceeded to have a go at my wife, telling her to mind her own business and that she “can do whatever she wants”. It was at that point that I piped up that “I can also do whatever I want” and poured my whole glass of water into her newly purchased bowl of ice cream! Chris went mad, tried to stab me with a fork, smashed all the glasses and plates on the table, and then tried to stamp on my toe… I just smiled at her, and left. I then called the restaurant to apologise for the commotion and the waitress asked the manager to thank us for sticking up for her.

Next…

I use to be a server at XXX and she use to eat there free of charge with the agreement that she would send her clients there for dinner; which she did, She did not, however, once tip any server that ever served her table, and was extremely unpleasant to deal with. Unconfirmed, but I’ve heard she has been banned from several restaurants due to her entitlement of free dinners and servers refusing to serve her table.

We’ve also heard that she has been banned from several restaurants. Onwards:

I recall having Whale Cottage and Chris as a client back in 2010. We did online advertising work for her and the relationship went south fast. We’ve had many clients from hell but never in our 7 years of doing web marketing have we ever dealt with anyone as rude and demeaning as Chris. It’s a pity that she was the reason we started implementing 10 page contracts for all clients going forward. It hurt our new sign up rate, but I’m sure it didn’t hurt us nearly as much as her bank account in legal fees this time around.

The picture is becoming clearer, isn’t it? Straight to the point with our next email:

She made our opening hell when we opened XXXX. Racist, rude and just nasty!

We break from the restaurant side of things for a moment and focus on her accommodation rental business:

I stayed once at her Camps Bay guesthouse and couldn’t leave. She refused to let me go, wouldn’t cancel my booking for four days after the first day was a nightmare and I had to just get away! She simply refused to do anything one would expect of a guest house owner ; never gave me a receipt, took my deposit and so on. I did some online checking and found that there were whole websites dedicated to identifying her various ill behaviours ( and illegal activities, flaunting the law) also horror stories from former employees and so on. And still she soldiered on, reinventing herself as a blogger of would be note and influence, dodging karmic bullets all the way. This is a good strategy of course until it isn’t and so it goes.

Tip of the iceberg really – check out a more detailed listing of angered customers HERE, HERE and HERE.

One more before we get to that second lawsuit:

In 2015 we booked at Whale Cottage in Franschhoek for the Literary Festival in May 2016. We paid in full R2000. When we got to Franschhoek in 2016 the B&B was no more. We phoned her and her uninterested reply was “ I sold it so you will have to go to the tourist board and find accommodation”. After numerous emails and calls (she puts the phone down or does not answer when she sees the number) we still have not been refunded the money. Any chance of getting a refund? Can you help?

We’d love to help, but she’s not likely to take our calls at present either. Strange that…

All of this brings us to that lawsuit – it turns out the defamation suit filed by the South African Butler Academy isn’t Von Ulmenstein’s only legal worry.

The team at La Chocolatier, the Stellenbosch-based company that makes “luxury handcrafted truffles, pralines and authentic chocolate bars”, have also gone the legal route.

According to information we received they sued Von Ulmenstein as well as taking her to High Court, where she was instructed to remove two sections on her blog.

In addition, they are currently suing her for R800 000 damages, stemming from her scathing attacks against the company. According to our source she was very complimentary about the company until they stopped the freebies, at which point she took to to her blog (currently offline) and went to town on them.

But wait, there’s more – La Chocolatier also laid criminal charges against Ulmenstein with the SAPS in Stellenbosch, where she was called in before Christmas for a warning statement.

The court date is set for 18 January 2017 at Stellenbosch Magistrate Court – we’ll be sure to keep our eye on that one.

Again, all of this above is what readers were keen to send our way when we offered them the opportunity. It’s clear that there is much ill will towards Chris, but I guess the universe has a funny way of working itself out.

Go on then, if you feel left out email editor@2oceansvibe.com and tell us about your dealings with Von Ulmenstein.

