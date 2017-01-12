What A Man Can Do…: Female cult leader arrested in Ogun

A female cult gang leader has been arrested by the police in Ogun State following a clash between rival groups.

Following a cult clash that took place in Mowe in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, the state police command have arrested 10 suspects including a lady said to be one of the cult leaders.

ALSO READ: “Gang War: Cultists hold Ogudu to ransom in weekend of blood”

Total media reports that the suspects were said to have been arrested in various locations in the area following the clash between two rival cults groups which led to a gun battle with many injured in the melee that followed.

It was gathered from a source that the cult members who were not from the community, had stormed Mowe and battled themselves to a standstill before they were chased away by the police.

Confirming the incident and the subsequent arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the groups came to Mowe and unleashed mayhem on the area.

“They vandalized vehicles and made life uncomfortable for innocent residents of the area. Distress calls were made to the Area Commander, Sagamu, and Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division.

Consequently, policemen were swiftly deployed in the area and they repelled the assailants. In the process, 10 of the hoodlums were arrested, including a female member,” ASP Oyeyemi said.

According to the police spokesman, investigations have revealed that one of the cults held a meeting in the house of the female member, whose identity was not given.

ALSO READ: “Gang War: Cultists kill 11 to celebrate anniversary in Ogun”

He added that the Area Commander of Sagamu, Issa Gremma, who led the operation, was still on the ground in Mowe, monitoring the situation, just as the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, for proper investigation.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

