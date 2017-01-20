Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What American President Donald Trump said at inauguration (FULL SPEECH)

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Photo credit: BBCnews

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.”

The post What American President Donald Trump said at inauguration (FULL SPEECH) appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.