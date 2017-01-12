Pages Navigation Menu

What Buhari, service chiefs discussed at Aso Rock meeting

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Issues discussed included the killings in Southern Kaduna, the insecurity challenges in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country. Minister of Defence, Mohammed Dan-Ali, who made the disclosure to newsmen after the meeting, added that troops had […]

