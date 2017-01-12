What Buhari, service chiefs discussed at Aso Rock meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Issues discussed included the killings in Southern Kaduna, the insecurity challenges in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country. Minister of Defence, Mohammed Dan-Ali, who made the disclosure to newsmen after the meeting, added that troops had […]
What Buhari, service chiefs discussed at Aso Rock meeting
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG