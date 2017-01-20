Pages Navigation Menu

What Holy spirit told me about Buhari – Rev Father Obimma

The spiritual director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, has revealed that the Holy Ghost revealed to him before Muhammadu Buhari was voted in as president, that his reign would bring doom to Nigerians. He said the Nigerian economy is in shambles, adding that the change in Nigeria now under […]

