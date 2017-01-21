What I missed most about my late father 20 years after —Gov Amosun

In an emotional speech, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State yesterday revealed what he missed and cherished most about his late father, Alhaji Abdul Lasisi Oyedemi Sanusi-Amosun, who passed on 20 years ago at the age of 80.

Amosun who was joined by other family members and religious leaders at the prayer held at the family house located in the Ita-Iyalode area of Abeokuta, the state capital, said with nostalgic feeling that he greatly missed his father’s high level of articulation and meticulousness.

The Governor who gave the insight into his father’s personality, when he spoke with reporters shortly after the ceremony wondered why he and his brothers have not been as “articulate” as their father was when he was alive.

“It gives us a nostalgic feeling but there’s nothing we can do about it, it’s (death) one price all of us would pay, how I wish he is still with us alive today.

“They mentioned that anytime he prayed, he prayed that one of his children should be successful but my own prayer is that all of my children should have ten per cent what he had, because if any of them has ten per cent quality of what my dad had, they would be great in whatever they do.

“He was very articulate, very organised, diligent, hardworking, to the extent that all of his peers said he was out of this world because he wasn’t within the realm of what people ordinarily expected from him.

“We were looking through one of his things and we saw a picture he took in 1937, he recorded the time that the pictures were taken not just the date. If you asked within our community of Abeokuta to know something, they would tell you to go to him because he was amazing in his sense of organisation, he was a stickler to everything.’’

Expatiating further, Amosun said: “When we were growing up in the school, if you see him 100 times, something must be wrong with you, either with your button, books, etc and each offence attracted six strokes of the cane.

“ You can never be perfect with him but he was very meticulous, he swept by himself and that’s the thing I have imbibed now, you can’t chose the way I want to do my things, my father would clean his toilet himself. Very hardworking and a perfectionist and a very religious man. Whatever he believes in, he was a stickler to it no matter what happens.

“The only thing is not catching up and we keep asking ourselves ‘why can’t we be as articulate as he was? As organised as he was?’ But we are still struggling; I have done my bit and I pray that my own kids would have ten per cent of what my father had and they would be successful.

“He had a fault that we are running away from, he was too difficult to please, you can’t please him, no matter how you struggle to do thing, he would still find fault and one thing he did was he doesn’t hide, he says things the way it was.

He added: “Growing up after him was a challenge, we didn’t cherish any of those qualities but it was as if he shouldn’t die again, he teaches us everything. If you see me as hardworking, my dad would be the last to sleep, he was so organised.

“He didn’t have so many friends but he was very social, he has record of everything including days he bought clothes, the price and the place of purchase, we will miss all those guardiance(sic) but we have all imbibed, you can’t be Amosun and be lazy, nobody would accept that from you.”

The post What I missed most about my late father 20 years after —Gov Amosun appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

