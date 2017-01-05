Queen ‘nearly shot’ by Buckingham Palace guard while walking late at night – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Queen 'nearly shot' by Buckingham Palace guard while walking late at night
The Independent
It is one of the perks of being a member of the archaic hereditary UK monarchy that you have armed guards watching over you at all hours. But that apparently almost backfired for the Queen when she decided to take a late-night walk around the palace …
When the Queen was 'nearly shot' by a palace guardsman
“Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you,” he said.
Queen almost SHOT by her own guardsman after he finds her strolling Buckingham Palace gardens at 3am
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG