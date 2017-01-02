What instantly ruins a movie for you?
Two people on the phone.
Guy 1: “I know who the killer is! Meet me at our spot!”
Guy 2: “I’m on my way.”
Guy 1 is killed by the killer before he can meet Guy 2. Just say it on the phone!!!
What about you?
