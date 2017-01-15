Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Mercy Aigbe Finds Interesting In Cossy Orjiakor

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It seems Cossy Orjiakor will remain the Queen of Boobs in Nollywood for a very long time. Yes, arguments abound that there are many bigger boobs in the make-believe sector but there is yet to be anyone who causes as much commotion as Cossy with their boobs. Men, women and even children find it a …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post What Mercy Aigbe Finds Interesting In Cossy Orjiakor appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.