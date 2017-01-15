What Mercy Aigbe Finds Interesting In Cossy Orjiakor

It seems Cossy Orjiakor will remain the Queen of Boobs in Nollywood for a very long time. Yes, arguments abound that there are many bigger boobs in the make-believe sector but there is yet to be anyone who causes as much commotion as Cossy with their boobs. Men, women and even children find it a …

The post What Mercy Aigbe Finds Interesting In Cossy Orjiakor appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

