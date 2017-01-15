What Mercy Aigbe finds interesting in Cossy Orjiakor
By Ayo Onikoyi
It seems Cossy Orjiakor will remain the Queen of Boobs in Nollywood for a very long time. Yes, arguments abound that there are many bigger boobs in the make-believe sector but there is yet to be anyone who causes as much commotion as Cossy with their boobs.
Men, women and even children find it a big effort to keep their eyes away from the Nutty Queen, who I fondly call ‘Commotion Cossy’. At a movie set recently, Cossy just couldn’t keep it down again as even fellow actresses had to gloat at her mountain of mammary. Not even A-list Yoruba actress, Mercy Aigbe can keep her eyes off.
