What Obasanjo told Jonathan during his visit to Ibogun

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Jonathan-and-Obasanjo-in-Ogun

Former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday told immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan, that the world still needs him. Obasanjo said this at his hometown, Ibogun, when Jonathan paid him a visit. “When leaders come, they have little or no experience. When they have to go is when they have really amassed a lot […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

