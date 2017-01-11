Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Pravin Gordhan thinks about the goings on at SARS – Politicsweb

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
What Pravin Gordhan thinks about the goings on at SARS
Politicsweb
(2) whether the investigation(s) produced any reports; if not, why not; if so, in respect of each specified report, (a) what was the title of the report and (b) on what date was the report (i) finalised and (ii) received by (aa) him, (bb) Sars and (cc
Pravin Gordhan mum on FIC's handling of Gupta investigationTimes LIVE
Mzwanele Manyi's PPF tells Gordhan to back offCitizen
Gordhan told to back offIndependent Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.