What To Do in Nigeria

The beautiful African country of Nigeria might not be on the top of everyone’s lists of places to visit but it is a destination with so many delights and hidden treasures. Here is our look at five things you should do if you are visiting Nigeria.

Nike Art Centre, Lagos

Now, art might not be something that appeals to everyone but the Nike Art Centre in Lagos is one of those few places of interest that is a must for both the die-hard art lovers and those that are less enthusiastic about the recreation. It is a gallery that is owned by designer Nike Davies-Okundaye so that is where the venue earns its name. Sports fans might well be disappointed to hear it is not a gallery dedicated to the sportsmen and women under sponsorship deals of the Nike sports brand.

The gallery holds the distinction of being the largest of its kind in West Africa. It is located across five floors and possesses a collection in excess of 8,000 unique pieces of stunning art. It has been referred to as “Lagos’ best kept secret” by tourism guides and has been praised for celebrating African history and culture. This will almost certainly not be on everybody’s list as a place to visit during a stay in Nigeria but it is most definitely one worth considering.

Freedom Park, Lagos

There are not many places in the world where a public park would be at the top end of a list of places you must see but Freedom Park in Lagos has achieved that. The only comparisons could be Central Park in New York and Hyde Park in London. It is a beautiful park designed by architect Theo Lawson and hosts a number of music gigs and events all year round.

The park was initially built in 2010 as a mark of respect to the 50th anniversary of Nigerian independence. It was constructed on the site of the old Her Majesty’s Broad Street Prison but is now seen as an idyllic place where visitors can come for quiet reflection. It is regularly used as a focal point for diverse social gatherings and a celebration of cultures. Annual events held at the park include The Lagos Book and Art Festival, iRepresent International Documentary Film Festival, and the Black Heritage Festival.

Jacaranda Casino @ Sheraton Hotel Towers, Abuja

Located in the busiest part of Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja is one of Nigeria’s most exclusive casinos in the shape of the Jacaranda Casino. It is part of the Sheraton Hotel Towers complex and provides excellent gambling facilities for locals and tourists alike. The hotel comes with 540 air-conditioned rooms to provide superb accommodation for those that wish to chance their luck at the tables in the adjoining casino venue.

The Jacaranda Casino itself offers some supreme gaming with the tables opening at 9pm every day of the week. It has a large games room dedicated to bingo. It is also the venue for a number of high-profile Texas Hold’em and blackjack tournaments. American roulette can also be enjoyed on the casino floor. The casino boasts over 60 slot machines with video poker and roulette also on offer for players. Internet gambling laws in Nigeria allow for players to enjoy real money gaming at online casinos. These sites offer all the most popular games like slots, roulette, blackjack and baccarat.

Players can then get their practice in before venturing to the Jacaranda Casino to tackle the casino floor for real.

Lekki Market, Lagos

If you are looking for an authentic taste of Nigerian culture then you should prioritise a visit to the Lekki Market in Lagos. The market offers a vibrant and thriving atmosphere with a plethora of stalls offering fascinating and colourful goods. It is called the “Jakende” amongst the locals and is a great place to find some gifts for loved ones to take home after your trip.

The market is renowned for carved wooden ornaments that have become a special trade in Nigeria. There is a grand exhibition of paintings that shows off the artistic talent of the Nigerian people. All of the fruit and vegetables available to buy at the market are also fresh. It is recommended that you hire a guide when navigating through the market. Not only will they be able to help you through the sometimes confusing hustle and bustle but they will also be able to assist you in haggling with the market traders so you do not come away with a raw deal.

Lekki Conservation Centre, Lagos

Established in 1990, the Lekki Conservation Centre is a serene natural resource conservation in the lively city of Lekki, Lagos State. It covers an area roughly 190 acres, or 78 hectares if you’re dealing in old money, and is one of the most visually striking areas of the country. The centre will allow you to easily forget that you are actually in the middle of an urban conurbation and not in the tranquil surroundings of the African jungle.

The conservation centre has been set up to protect the wetlands of the Lekki peninsula along with the wildlife and inhabitants of the surrounding swamps and savannah. The trail boardwalk that was constructed in 1992 has allowed visitors to really get a feel for the environment being protected. A number of endangered species of animal such as crocodiles, snakes, squirrels, monkeys, and lizards are protected at the centre. The courageous work of the centre should not be understated and certainly deserves a visit if you are stopping close by.

