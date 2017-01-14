What to Expect at 2017 Detroit Auto Show

The on-going 2017 Detroit Auto Show is sure to bring some interesting debuts to kick off the New Year.

Automakers have been teasing what they plan on unveiling at this year’s North American International Auto Show, but expect a few surprises to debut as well. At last year’s show, Lexus impressed with the new LC 500, while the Acura Precision Concept got us excited for the brand’s future. Detroit also gave Americans the first look at the hot BMW M2, while Chrysler ushered in a new era of minivans with the new Pacifica.

We expect the 2017 Detroit Auto Show to feature plenty of crossovers and SUVs as the segment continues to boom. Here’s a preview of what to expect at this year’s show. Stay glued to AutoGuide.com as we will be reporting live from the show floor with full coverage of all the surprises automakers have in store.

Audi has already teased the Q8 Concept that it’s bringing to Detroit, which will eventually be made into a production model. It will feature coupe-like styling with the spaciousness you would expect from a full-size SUV, with the model sitting at the top of Audi’s SUV range. It’s also branded as an e-Tron concept, meaning it will be electrified in some way.

“With the Audi Q8 concept, we have created a new spearhead within our Q model line. Its design strongly evokes sportiness and prestige,” said Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte. “What’s more, we believe an important aspect of this showcar is that it offers a spacious interior with four equally comfortable seats, even with the flat roof line.”

BMW has already introduced its new 5 Series sedan online, but the 2017 Detroit Auto Show will be the first time the public gets to enjoy it. The more luxurious and lighter sedan also introduced the quickest 5 Series model yet and it doesn’t even sport the M5 nameplate. Instead, it’s the M550i xDrive with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 456 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, allowing it to accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.4 seconds.

Unfortunately, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 hasn’t been confirmed to make its debut at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, but we can’t imagine the American automaker would pick another venue to unveil it. Spy photographers have caught it testing numerous times in recent months, sporting aggressive styling and a large rear wing hinting that it’s going to be one serious performance machine.

Rumor has it the ZR1 is expected to offer more than 700 hp, although its powerplant of choice remains a mystery. Here’s to hoping the American automaker rolls it out in Detroit.



