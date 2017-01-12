What Your Alarm Company Isn’t Telling You About Your Safety (And Really Should)

Sorry, we’re probably not going to help you sleep soundly at night with what you’re about to read.

It turns out you should view your alarm system much like you do a toddler. If it is silent for too long, there is probably something going on you are not going to be happy about. You see, your alarm system is designed to detect a human being 100% of the time.

Unfortunately, much like by-catch in a fishing net, you are, under certain unavoidable circumstances, also going to catch Dory, or in your case, a host of things which are not human.

Your motion sensors are where all the magic happens, so to understand why we live in a world where you pay tens of thousands of rands for a system which is right less than 2% of the time, let’s focus our efforts there.

Sensors can be divided into two categories; active infrared, and passive infrared. Active infrared emits infrared energy and measures what is reflected back to determine any change.

Passive infrared sensors set up a baseline of all the infrared energy being emitted by the environment they are set up to monitor. They generally divide the view into a grid pattern, and only trigger when they detect a significant change in infrared energy across two or more grid sections.

So what does this mean for you and your alarm system?

Based on the technology used in your sensors, it is clear that they are not very discriminating. Like a horny teenager, they will jump at the first warm body which crosses their path. Literally any warm object, be it human, animal, plant or migratory sock, which can retain and therefore project heat, and moves, could trigger your alarm.

Or, you know, a hammock playing the fool:

Yeah, rather than rush home you should just be able to check what’s set the alarm off on your phone, and reset it at the tap of a button.

Luckily, you can.

So in short, the selection of the sensor, the shape of its lens, its placement and the internal sensitivity controls within the sensor are the tools used to decide what can trigger the sensor.

What this means, and what very few owners of alarm systems accept, is that an outdoor alarm sensor which will detect a human 100% of the time will under specific circumstances always false alarm.

You think you finally have a ‘working’ system, when in reality all you have is a R10 – R20k security blanket / garden ornament.

And therein lies the rub. When you take the incentives in place for the alarm sensors to be set up on the ‘less sensitive’ side of the spectrum, and combine it with possible hardware or battery failures, there is a high probability that if you aren’t currently getting any false alarms, you are not protected.

We would recommend that the one aspect of your alarm system you do not outsource, is the testing of your alarm sensors on a regular basis. With two of you, one standing at the keypad, and one doing the walk testing, it will probably take 10 minutes of your time, and all it involves is testing each outdoor sensor individually, making a game of trying to get past each sensor from multiple angles and heights, without triggering them.

Better yet, why not enlist the help of the smartest security solution doing the rounds? The team over at Sentian have put together an unrivalled product, operated through a couple of clicks on the smartphone, and they’re proving mightily popular.

With Sentian, you are always in touch with your home. Check in on your camera live feed. See what time your kids got home. Receive notification when your alarm is triggered. Identify a troublesome motion sensor. Check in on the nanny. Say ‘Hi’ to Fido. Turn off your geyser. The possibilities are endless.

When your alarm is triggered, you can push a panic button, turn on the outside lights, open the gate for armed response, disarm the alarm, watch the guard walk around, close the gate, re-arm the alarm and turn off your lights, all from the other side of the world, using your phone.

And get this – it comes with the built-in ability to control your existing automated pedestrian and vehicle gates and garage doors.

A little run through of what’s on offer:

Or you can wait for your alarm company to head over to your house, field a number of phone calls, try and remember the password and still be none the wiser as to what’s actually going on over at your property.

