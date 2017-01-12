What’s the deal with Yahoo changing its name to ‘Altaba’ – Businessinsider India
Businessinsider India
What's the deal with Yahoo changing its name to 'Altaba'
In a regulatory filing on Monday, Yahoo Inc. disclosed some of its plans for after its $4.8 billion sale with Verizon goes through. Once the sale closes, current CEO Marissa Mayer , chairman of the board Maynard Webb, Yahoo cofounder David Filo , and …
